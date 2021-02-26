ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Douglas Dynamics worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.