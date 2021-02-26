ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.76 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 520,089 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.