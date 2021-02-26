ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Welltower by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Welltower by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 16.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

