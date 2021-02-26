ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Insperity worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $87.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

