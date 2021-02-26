ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.30 Million Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of BancFirst worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BancFirst by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BANF opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,856. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

