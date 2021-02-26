ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.50 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Franklin Electric worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,965 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

