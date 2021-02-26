ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Northwest Natural worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $48.79 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

