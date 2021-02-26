ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of The Aaron’s worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

AAN opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

