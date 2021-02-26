ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 12,095 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of National HealthCare worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 11.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 827.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NHC opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

