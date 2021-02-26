ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,957 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DG. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.17.

Shares of DG opened at $188.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.