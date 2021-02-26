ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,003 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $89.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3,531.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

