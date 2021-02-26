ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,422 shares of company stock worth $3,912,773 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

BSX opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.