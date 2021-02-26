ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $512,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.10 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $264.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

