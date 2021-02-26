ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $295,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $48,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $750,825.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

