ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,614 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

BMTC stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $40.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

