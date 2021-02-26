ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Lindsay worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.84. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $167.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.