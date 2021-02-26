ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 31,512 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,512 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of WesBanco worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $334,410. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.49 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.