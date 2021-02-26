ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,718 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 2.43% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

