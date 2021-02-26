ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,756 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

CPK opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $111.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

