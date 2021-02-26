ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,581 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Hillenbrand worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HI. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:HI opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

