ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.93. Approximately 77,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 68,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 74,103 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

