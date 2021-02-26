ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $55.33. 1,447,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,186,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

