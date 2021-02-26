ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $48.84. 2,163,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,831,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

