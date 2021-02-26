ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 191,681,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 97,124,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

