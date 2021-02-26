ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) fell 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.63. 11,438,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 3,804,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $19,704,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $6,568,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $4,344,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

