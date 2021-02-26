Prosper (PROS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and $4.57 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Prosper token can currently be bought for $4.35 or 0.00009403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.23 or 0.00477869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00067777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00081075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00056051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00075632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.39 or 0.00471729 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.