Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Shares Down 4.8%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ) shares were down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 333,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 548,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTQ shares. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Protech Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$242.90 million and a P/E ratio of -29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

