Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) CFO Donavon P. Ternes Sells 26,000 Shares

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

PROV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Hovde Group downgraded Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

