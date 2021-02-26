Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.19

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $16.84. Provident Financial shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 40,253 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PROV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Hovde Group lowered Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $122.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

