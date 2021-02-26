Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,263. Prudential has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the third quarter worth $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

