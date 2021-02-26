Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. 11,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. Prudential has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the third quarter worth $2,812,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the third quarter worth $2,244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.