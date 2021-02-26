PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PTC by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PTC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in PTC by 1,409.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 395,818 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $134.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,590. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

