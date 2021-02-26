PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%.
PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 972,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,211. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14.
PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.
