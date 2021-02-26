PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 972,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,211. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

