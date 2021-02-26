Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $55.90 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

