PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,159 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,245,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 66,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

