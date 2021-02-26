Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $11.42. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 328,115 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,705 shares of company stock worth $284,687 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $28,518,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,571 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $6,855,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,715 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.39.

About Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

