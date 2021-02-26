PumaPay Hits Market Capitalization of $23.34 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $23.34 million and $359,984.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.00699576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00034104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003670 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,076,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.