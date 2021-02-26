Pundi X Hits Market Capitalization of $528.88 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 69.6% higher against the dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $528.88 million and $250.08 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.21 or 0.00721583 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003770 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.