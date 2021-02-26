PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $408.50

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.50 ($5.34), but opened at GBX 429.50 ($5.61). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 27,664 shares trading hands.

PRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 391.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 313.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.