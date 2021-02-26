Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

TSE:BHC opened at C$39.43 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$16.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.42. The company has a market cap of C$14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.