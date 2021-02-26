Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By KeyCorp

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

