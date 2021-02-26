Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sanderson Farms in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $152.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.76. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

