Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sierra Wireless, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWIR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.