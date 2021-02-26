Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Cut by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GEI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.88.

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$10.96 and a one year high of C$26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.67.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

