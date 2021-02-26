Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $205.08 million, a P/E ratio of 96.20 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.