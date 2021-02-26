Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 6,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,949. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 352.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 204,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.