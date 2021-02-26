Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDT. Truist raised their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. The firm has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after purchasing an additional 453,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 553,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

