Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $155.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $179.04.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

