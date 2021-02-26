Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Lowered by Analyst

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Square in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Shares of SQ opened at $227.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.95. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 360.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

