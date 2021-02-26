Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. FMR LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

